Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 23,500 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amdocs by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amdocs by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.