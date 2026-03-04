TD Asset Management Inc Takes $5.55 Million Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in uniQure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,673,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,598 shares of company stock worth $1,248,588 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Stock Down 14.0%

QURE stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 230.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of uniQure from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS estimates (reported loss narrower than expected) and revenue slightly exceeded consensus — a bright spot that underpinned short‑term investor interest. uniQure Q4 2025 press release

Q4 results beat EPS estimates (reported loss narrower than expected) and revenue slightly exceeded consensus — a bright spot that underpinned short‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: uniQure says it will request a follow‑up Type B meeting with the FDA and is evaluating Phase III options for AMT‑130; this keeps development optionality but delays any near‑term approval path. Company update

uniQure says it will request a follow‑up Type B meeting with the FDA and is evaluating Phase III options for AMT‑130; this keeps development optionality but delays any near‑term approval path. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading volume was reported after the earnings/FDA news — increases liquidity but also signals heavy repositioning by investors. Volume report

Unusually high trading volume was reported after the earnings/FDA news — increases liquidity but also signals heavy repositioning by investors. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory setback: the FDA told uniQure that existing trial data for AMT‑130 are insufficient for a marketing application and recommended a randomized sham‑controlled Phase III — the market viewed this as a major setback for the Huntington’s program. Reuters: FDA tells uniQure study data insufficient

Regulatory setback: the FDA told uniQure that existing trial data for AMT‑130 are insufficient for a marketing application and recommended a randomized sham‑controlled Phase III — the market viewed this as a major setback for the Huntington’s program. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts followed the FDA news — notable moves include Goldman Sachs cutting its target dramatically to $9 (neutral), Wells Fargo downgrading from strong‑buy to hold (equal‑weight), and several firms trimming targets and forecasts, removing near‑term upside. Wells Fargo rating note

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts followed the FDA news — notable moves include Goldman Sachs cutting its target dramatically to $9 (neutral), Wells Fargo downgrading from strong‑buy to hold (equal‑weight), and several firms trimming targets and forecasts, removing near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm solicitations have been filed/announced alleging investor harm tied to disclosures about AMT‑130, adding legal risk and potential distraction/cost. Pomerantz class action notice

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

