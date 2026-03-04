TD Asset Management Inc Invests $4.34 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 210,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 76.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 84.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 324,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,911 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,850.39. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.5%

DTM stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 76.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.