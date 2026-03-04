TD Asset Management Inc Invests $3.60 Million in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Celcuity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Celcuity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 611.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Celcuity Price Performance

CELC stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.38. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $317,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $714,464.40. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 15.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

