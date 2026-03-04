TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.01 Million Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Cellebrite DI worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,651 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBT opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $128.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

