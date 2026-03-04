TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 29,096 Shares of Allied Gold Corporation $AAUC

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Allied Gold worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allied Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allied Gold by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,736,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,721 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Gold in the second quarter worth $103,634,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allied Gold by 1,824.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allied Gold stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.28. Allied Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAUC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allied Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allied Gold (NYSE: AAUC) is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm’s business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold’s activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

