TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $59.15. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 49,332 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 781,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 459,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 1,063.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 357,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 327,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,150,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.