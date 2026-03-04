Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.4286.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.04 and its 200 day moving average is $300.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

