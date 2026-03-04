SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,426,148 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 29th total of 14,459,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,462,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,462,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

HYSR stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc is a clean-energy technology company focused on the development of a proprietary nanoscale photocatalytic platform for the production of renewable hydrogen. By harnessing sunlight to split water molecules, the company aims to offer a low-cost, carbon-neutral source of hydrogen fuel that can be used across transportation, power generation, industrial, and residential applications. SunHydrogen’s approach centers on a lightweight, water-based photocatalyst coating that, in laboratory testing, has demonstrated the ability to generate hydrogen gas when exposed to sunlight.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Goleta, California, SunHydrogen holds a portfolio of patents covering its photocatalyst formulations and reactor designs.

