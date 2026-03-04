Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,369 shares.The stock last traded at $8.8920 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Sumitomo Heavy Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Get Sumitomo Heavy alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.89%.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal‐forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.