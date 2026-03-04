Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.0975. 3,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

