Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 237,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 127,936 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subaru presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Subaru Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Subaru by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

