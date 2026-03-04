Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $85.92 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.29 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $1,070,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,907.52. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,116.20. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Strategic Education by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

