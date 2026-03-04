St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Bruce Berkowitz Sells 11,200 Shares

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $813,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,104,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,861,679.36. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE JOE opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $73.14.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. Joe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

TipRanks summarizes St. Joe's recent Q4 earnings call as signaling continued growth momentum, highlighting management commentary around development pipeline and sales/operations execution that could support revenue and margin expansion.

St. Joe released a new issue of its Watersound Lifestyle member magazine to promote club amenities and member engagement — a small but constructive item for community retention and project branding.

AmericanBankingNews published an analysis piece comparing St. Joe with peers (Berkeley Group), which may influence some investor research flows but contains no company-specific catalyst.

Local/community news (e.g., St. Joseph Reads summit) and unrelated sports/college items are appearing in the press; these boost local visibility but are unlikely to move the stock materially.

Major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz disclosed multiple sales between Feb. 27 and March 3 (totaling roughly 39,000 shares sold at prices around $71.85–$73.14), a small percentage reduction of an already large >10% stake. While his remaining holding remains large, the disclosed sales can create short-term downward pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing to some investors.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nitor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $31,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,866,000 after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 54.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 668.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

