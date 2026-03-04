Sprott Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 586,235 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMQ. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,338,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,812 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 385,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,825 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 12,165,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 451,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 25,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,536.40. This trade represents a 57.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMQ opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.21. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMQ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cormark raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company's flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world's richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

