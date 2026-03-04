Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sportradar reported record full‑year revenue of $1.3 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $297 million in 2025 with roughly 400 bps of margin expansion and 56% free cash flow conversion, though reported growth was modestly impacted by a US dollar FX headwind.

The company closed the IMG acquisition in November, quickly integrated IMG content across its products and customers, and is targeting ~25% revenue synergies for IMG in 2026 (management previously referenced ~$140M of upside) while beginning to realize cost synergies.

The company closed the in November, quickly integrated IMG content across its products and customers, and is targeting ~25% revenue synergies for IMG in 2026 (management previously referenced ~$140M of upside) while beginning to realize cost synergies. Product and AI momentum is a key growth driver — Sportradar launched a basketball foundation model for real‑time predictive insights, upgraded its Foresight streaming and visualizations, and expects streaming to exceed 700,000 matches in 2026 to boost engagement and monetization.

Prediction markets are an emerging opportunity: Sportradar has secured agreements with leagues (NHL, MLS, UFC) and is in detailed commercial talks, with potential upside in the "tens of millions," but scale and timing depend on regulatory and player‑protection frameworks.

Prediction markets are an emerging opportunity: Sportradar has secured agreements with leagues (NHL, MLS, UFC) and is in detailed commercial talks, with potential upside in the “tens of millions,” but scale and timing depend on regulatory and player‑protection frameworks. Balance sheet and capital allocation: the company ended Q4 with ~$365M cash, no debt, repurchased over $170M of stock to date and the board expanded the buyback authorization to $1 billion, enabling continued opportunistic repurchases.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period.

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

