Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.10 and last traded at $145.10. Approximately 98 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group is a European leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, offering end-to-end solutions that span strategy, system integration, software development and managed services. Headquartered in Paris, the company serves both public-sector and private-sector clients, helping organizations modernize legacy systems, implement cloud architectures and harness data analytics to drive operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The firm’s core offerings include business and IT consulting, bespoke application development, infrastructure management and business process services.

