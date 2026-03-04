Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its model and price target following strong AI performance, keeping a Buy rating — this supports upside expectations from Snowflake’s AI traction. Citi updates model

Snowflake Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,703.39. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,318 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

