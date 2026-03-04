SLB Limited $SLB Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLB by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 248,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLB by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SLB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,157,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in SLB by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 996,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 948,015 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. The trade was a 28.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About SLB

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Stories

