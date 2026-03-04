Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hasbro worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $77,471,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,608,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,384. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

