Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,823,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,054,000 after buying an additional 247,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $584,420,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,347,000 after purchasing an additional 207,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,761,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Argus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.