Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Silver Standard Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of SSRM traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,140. Silver Standard Resources has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.29. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silver Standard Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

