Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN) Short Interest Update

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,759 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 29th total of 46,202 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silexion Therapeutics Price Performance

SLXN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Silexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLXN shares. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Silexion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

