Sidoti Issues Positive Outlook for CRAI Earnings

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Associates in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Charles River Associates’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Charles River Associates’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRAI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $184.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Charles River Associates has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $227.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.01.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Charles River Associates by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Associates by 422.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Charles River Associates by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years, boosting FY2026 EPS to $9.11 (from $8.83) and FY2027 EPS to $10.16 (from $9.92) while nudging up several quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q1’26 $2.12; Q2’26 $2.23; Q3’26 $2.29; Q4’26 $2.47; Q1’27 $2.45; Q2’27 $2.49; Q3’27 $2.55; Q4’27 $2.67). The widespread increases signal higher growth/profit expectations from this sell‑side shop and support valuation expansion.

Barrington Research reaffirmed an Outperform/Buy and kept a constructive $245 price target (material upside vs. current levels), reinforcing institutional bullishness and providing a visible target that can attract momentum buyers.

Analyst writeups (Zacks and others) point to CRAI's Q4 beat on EPS and revenue and cite double‑digit sales growth plus management's 2026 revenue guide of $785–$805 million — fundamentals that explain the near‑term stock lift.

Short‑interest reports in the recent feed show odd/zero values and inconsistent data (0 shares/days‑to‑cover reported), so there's no clear short‑pressure signal to explain price moves; treat those entries as unreliable until corrected by exchanges or data providers.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients’ needs.

The firm’s service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

