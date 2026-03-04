Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Declines By 19.0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,242,501 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 29th total of 6,473,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,515. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.