Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Declines By 19.0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,242,501 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 29th total of 6,473,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's stock are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of SPHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,515. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
