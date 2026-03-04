Short Interest in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Increases By 39.9%

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 270 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 29th total of 193 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XITK stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $156.25. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a one year low of $138.01 and a one year high of $196.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XITK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2,153.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

