Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Decreases By 30.1%

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,371 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 4,826 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQUP traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

About ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQUP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq‑100 Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

