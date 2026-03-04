Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Decreases By 30.1%

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,371 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 4,826 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQUP traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
About ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq‑100 Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.