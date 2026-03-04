Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Decreases By 18.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,060,273 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 29th total of 12,363,297 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,442,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,442,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ODV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 3,367,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Development by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 164,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Development by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

