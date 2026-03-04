Short Interest in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMDW) Decreases By 14.3%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,987 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 29th total of 30,334 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OneMedNet Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONMDW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,112. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands in March 2021. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, initially focusing on opportunities in the healthcare and medical technology sectors.

OneMedNet’s units and public securities are listed on the Nasdaq, with its warrants trading under the ticker ONMDW.

