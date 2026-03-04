Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 27.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,833 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 29th total of 62,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 196,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 1.5%

About Julius Bär Gruppe

JBAXY opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) is a Swiss global wealth manager headquartered in Zurich. The group specialises in private banking and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a client-centric approach, Julius Bär offers tailored investment solutions designed to preserve and grow clients’ wealth over the long term.

The firm’s core services include discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth planning, lending and credit facilities, customised trading solutions and family office services.

