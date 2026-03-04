Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Rises By 34.0%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 222,642 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 29th total of 166,095 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

JQUA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,917. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

