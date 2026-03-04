Short Interest in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Declines By 34.7%

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,233 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 67,730 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 746,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 742,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,610,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,388,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,331,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,194,000 after buying an additional 112,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,495,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,662,000 after buying an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,213,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,832,000 after acquiring an additional 389,469 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

