Short Interest in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Declines By 34.7%

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,233 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 67,730 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 742,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,544. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.39.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
