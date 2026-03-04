Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Increases By 20.2%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,311 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 1,091 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVRS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

