Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Increases By 20.2%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,311 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 1,091 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVRS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
