Short Interest in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Drops By 33.3%

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,516 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 29th total of 15,776 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGPT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,222. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $672.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGPT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 303,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

