Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Grows By 24.9%

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,360 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 29th total of 60,323 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 45,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

