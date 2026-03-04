Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Grows By 20.0%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,950,831 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 1,625,154 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $50,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,460. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,140,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,274,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 484,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 331,997 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 325.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 202,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%
CATY opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.76 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 22.76%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.
Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.
