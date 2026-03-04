Short Interest in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Declines By 27.7%

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 141,153 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 29th total of 195,201 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. 1,635,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,338. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

