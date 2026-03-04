Short Interest in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM) Drops By 17.8%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,055 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 29th total of 1,284 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Trading Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA TAXM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Company Profile
The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (TAXM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal securities and taxable fixed income instruments, aiming to provide attractive after-tax income specifically for Massachusetts residents. TAXM was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.
