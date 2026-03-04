Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Rises By 31.2%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,419,829 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 29th total of 4,893,880 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,032,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,032,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.7%

AXTA stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 4,530,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.