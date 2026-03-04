Short Interest in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Drops By 17.7%

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 997,678 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 1,212,044 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,096.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

