Short Interest in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Drops By 17.7%

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 997,678 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 1,212,044 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is actively developing new tools aimed at advanced packaging, larger chip designs and 3D stacking to capture AI-chip growth — a long-term revenue expansion beyond EUV that could materially grow addressable market. Exclusive: ASML plots future of chipmaking tools for AI beyond EUV
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/press coverage repeated the strategic push across outlets, fueling investor interest in ASML’s move into AI packaging — coverage includes TechSpot and Yahoo Finance reporting on the product roadmap and market opportunity. ASML looks beyond EUV, plans new tools for larger chips and 3D packaging
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting demand from institutional investors. ASML gets a buy rating from UBS
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing float and signaling capital-return priority. ASML reports buyback transactions
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive (average rating around “moderate buy”), which supports medium-term demand but leaves limited near-term upside without execution catalysts. ASML receives average rating of Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show strange/zero values and NaN changes — data appears unreliable and should not be treated as a clear signal of rising bearish bets.
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategy news, shares pulled back amid a broader market uptick and profit-taking after intraday gains; coverage flagged session losses that suggest near-term volatility while investors reassess execution risk. ASML stock falls amid market uptick
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames the expansion as a strategic gamble versus partners like TSMC — concerns about customer dynamics, development costs and time-to-market could pressure sentiment until tangible orders or milestones appear. ASML Targets TSM in Advanced Packaging
Institutional Trading of ASML
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Stock Down 4.4%
ASML stock opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,096.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.