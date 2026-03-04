Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.74. Approximately 2,222,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,529,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Shift4 Payments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 159,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. This trade represents a 13.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 341,930 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 148.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.