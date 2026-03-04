Shawn Campbell Sells 21,207 Shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Campbell sold 21,207 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $148,873.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,312.52. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Shawn Campbell sold 55,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $346,500.00.

DC opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dakota Gold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dakota Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 316,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 99,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dakota Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

