Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,515,119 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 29th total of 4,089,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to be acquired in a cash buyout at $16.50 per share by a consortium led by Executive Chairman Robert Ortenzio, Senior EVP Martin Jackson and WCAS; the board’s special committee approved the transaction and the deal implies an enterprise value of about $3.9B with an expected close in mid‑2026 — this is the primary driver of the recent rally. Select Medical Holdings Corporation to be Acquired by Consortium

The company agreed to be acquired in a cash buyout at $16.50 per share by a consortium led by Executive Chairman Robert Ortenzio, Senior EVP Martin Jackson and WCAS; the board’s special committee approved the transaction and the deal implies an enterprise value of about $3.9B with an expected close in mid‑2026 — this is the primary driver of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Short‑term trading and merger‑arbitrage activity pushed the stock toward the deal price (shares jumped ~8% on the announcement) as market participants priced in closing likelihood and timing. Select Medical (SEM) Soars 8.4%

Short‑term trading and merger‑arbitrage activity pushed the stock toward the deal price (shares jumped ~8% on the announcement) as market participants priced in closing likelihood and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and rating firms are aligning with the announced price: RBC/others set targets around $16.50 and some firms reaffirmed holds/sector‑perform ratings — this reduces visible upside from current levels and frames the stock as a deal play rather than a growth story. SEM’s $16.50 Take-Private Moment

Analysts and rating firms are aligning with the announced price: RBC/others set targets around $16.50 and some firms reaffirmed holds/sector‑perform ratings — this reduces visible upside from current levels and frames the stock as a deal play rather than a growth story. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have opened investigations and shareholder alerts questioning whether the $16.50 price is fair and whether insiders breached fiduciary duties; potential litigation or slower approval processes could increase closing risk or lead to deal revisions. M&A Class Action Firm Investigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Select Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

SEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 2,222,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,913. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.68%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 49.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

