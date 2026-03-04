Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 94,261 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,261 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,947,690.28. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,300 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

