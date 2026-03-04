Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 56,803 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,803 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2%

Quanta Services stock opened at $565.78 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $573.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

