Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Hub Group worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

