Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 33,496 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chord Energy worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 160.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $116.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 825.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Chord Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.92.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

