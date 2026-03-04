Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $12.51 Million in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.78% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in PAR Technology by 71.4% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 79,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PAR Technology by 77.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $230,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,719.93. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,564,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,444.52. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $718.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.36.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

