Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 241,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.