Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $21.97 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

